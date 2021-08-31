Holistic Psychologist & Pleasure Expert Rachel Allyn, PhD talks with Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo about “The Pleasure Is All Yours”. For more information about The Pleasure is All Yours, and Dr. Rachel Allyn’s practice, check out the website, www.drrachelallyn.com.

Women are juggling a lot these days, and often forget to take care of themselves. One area they should really focus on for their health and wellbeing is bringing pleasure into their lives.

In her new book, The Pleasure Is All Yours, holistic psychologist, relationship and sex therapist, and yoga teacher Dr. Rachel Allyn weaves together historical and cultural commentary, humorous and poignant anecdotes, and experiential tools backed by science to provide you with a step-by-step guide to help release barriers to receiving life’s pleasures and deeper connections with others.



The book introduces bodyfulness, an embodiment method Dr. Allyn developed to help you awaken into your body’s own capacity for healing and deeper connection. Allyn explains how bodyfulness can connect you to four essential and overlooked types of pleasure—sensual, playful, lively, and erotic—which overlap in many ways, and helps you identify what can inspire your own pleasure in each category.



Through activities such as breathing exercises, mindfulness, yoga, and dynamic movements, this book helps you reunite with your inherent wisdom and soulful delight.