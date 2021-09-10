The Physical and Emotional Benefits of Tai Chi

Tai chi has many physical and emotional benefits.

Studies show some of the benefits of tai chi include decreased anxiety and depression and improvements in cognition.

It may also help you manage symptoms of some chronic diseases, such as fibromyalgia Fibromyalgia Syndrome that affects muscle and soft tissue. or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Spiritual teacher and former Tai Chi instructor, Mark Johnson, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom to share the health benefits of Tai Chi in this weeks Fitness Friday.

