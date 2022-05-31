The Peach Truck’s highly anticipated summer tour is about to kick off and is hitting the Tampa Bay region in mid-June for pre-order pickup.



The Peach Truck Tour is hitting Tampa and surrounding cities on June 15.



Stephen and Jessica Rose the Founders of The Peach Truck join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to help celebrate The Peach Truck is also celebrating the Peach Truck’s 10 Year Anniversary.

