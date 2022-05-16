May is mental health and stress awareness month.

Experts say prevention and early intervention in mental health is key when it comes to making us happier and healthier.

Academic Hospitalist, Lida Fatemi, DO, MPH, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways to cope.

For example if someone is overwhelmed or struggling, they forget to drink water during the day and turn to caffeinated drinks that can cause you to be dehydrated and rundown.

Research showed a correlation between hydration and anxiety Staying hydration is very important for mental health.

For healthy adults recommended 6 glasses of water per day, and experts warn it’s important for our youth to stay hydrated as well.

Dr. Fatemia also recommends a tech break. “Many people use social media for entertainment and communication, and there are a lot of uplighting messages, but American Journal of Preventive Medicine reports the causation of social media usage with increased risk of depression in young adults.” she said.

She also suggest being creative with

de-cluttering.

We cannot think clearly when our environment is full of stuff. You can start by cleaning out one drawer in your kitchen or your room.

Modification your home environment can play a role in our health.

And finally, spend time in nature. Scientific report research shows that at least 120 min of immersion in nature is associated with feelings of well-being.