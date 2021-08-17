The one mistake you could be making that creates hidden mold on your berries

Fresh berries have two major enemies: mold and moisture.



So never wash your berries before putting them into the refrigerator.



In her ongoing series Gayle On The Go airing weekdays on Bloom Gayle Guyardo caught up with Dessert Diva Danette Randall on the proper way to wash and story your berries to avoid hidden molds.

