Artistic Director of the Off-Central Players, Ward Smith, and Stage Actress, Debbie Yonas, who portrays “Charlotte” in their upcoming play, join Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to tell us more about how they are kicking off their second season.

Their second season kickoff touches on the sensitive topic of sexual assault, so if you or anyone you know is dealing with or has experienced sexual assault, call the 24/7 Suncoast Center Sexual Assault Helpline: 727-530-7273.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.