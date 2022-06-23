A bill is now in effect which protects patients with most insurance plans from surprise costs associated with out-of-network providers.



Donald Lloyd-Jones, MD, ScM, FAHA the President of the American Heart Association, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how the law works, and why it’s important for patients to contact their representative to keep the law in tact.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.