Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Wendy Wesley joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the USDA’s “MyPlate” Method and share a recipe for Restaurant-Style Mediterranean Quinoa Bowls.

Restaurant-Style Bowls Made at Home

Bowls are fantastic because they require assembling and not that much cooking.



Bases: Brown rice, farro, barley, spelt, quinoa, Israeli couscous, rice noodles, ramen noodles, zucchini noodles or shredded cabbage

Proteins: Fish, shellfish, chicken, beef, pork, lentils, beans of all types

Un-cooked vegetables: spinach, Romaine, collards, kale, shredded cabbage, shredded Brussels sprouts, shredded carrots

Toppings: sesame seeds, chopped walnuts, chopped peanuts, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, feta cheese, bleu cheese, parmesan cheese

Dressings: Asian Sesame, Almond Butter Turmeric (Trader Joe’s), Garlic Tahini, Traditional Olive Oil and Balsamic, Olive Oil and Lemon (Greek), Yogurt, Cucumber and Cilantro Dressing (like a Green Goddess)



Start by deciding upon your base. This can be rice, quinoa, farro or barley. A low carb base is shredded cabbage or zucchini noodles.

Choose your protein. This can be meats, seafood or beans.

Look in your refrigerator and use up those vegetables that are on their way to going bad.

Pick a favorite topping for flavor or crunch. This is where big flavor cheeses and crunchy nuts work well.

Avoid sugar-coated nuts and crunchy junky toppings made with refined flours.

Pick a favorite dressing. Homemade dressings pack a bigger flavor and I have several dressing recipes on my website

