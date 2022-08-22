Colonel DJ Reyes, US Army (retired), National Veteran Advocate, and founder of the

13th Judicial Circuit Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more about the most comprehensive veterans’ health care bill that addresses toxic exposures for veterans ranging from Vietnam War thru Gulf War and post 9-11 conflicts (OIF/OEF) now available to veterans.

Click here for all the information you need to know about benefits.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

