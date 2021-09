ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Keith McCants was found dead in St. Petersburg on Thursday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says. He was 53 years old.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed to WFLA they are investigating McCants' death. Deputies say they responded to his St. Petersburg home just after 5 a.m. Thursday and found him dead inside the house.