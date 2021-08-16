The Mental and Physical Challenges of Being a Woman in Male Dominate Sports

Reagan Nicole Fuller is a female Muay Thai fighter in the United States and climbing the ranks in a male dominated sports has not been easy for her.

Fuller joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share how it affected her mental health.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.