The Link Between Heart Health and Mental Health

For years, doctors thought the connection between mental health and heart health was strictly behavioral – such as the person who is feeling down seeking relief from smoking, drinking or eating fatty foods.

That thinking has started to change. Research shows there could be physiological connections, too. The biological and chemical factors that trigger mental health issues also could influence heart disease.

Holly Rayko Murphy, a senior wellness educator at Tampa General Hospital joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with information about the new findings.

