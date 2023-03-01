The founder of Wholistic Inc, Clinical Pharmacist, Board Certified in Functional, Regenerative and -Anti-Aging Medicine specialist Elena Bensonoff joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with why your gut health is directly linked to your cognitive health.

There is increasing evidence to suggest that the gut and the brain are closely linked, and that the health of the gut can impact cognitive function and mental health.

Here are a few ways in which the gut and cognitive health could be connected:

The gut microbiome: The gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, collectively known as the gut microbiome. This microbiome has been shown to have a significant impact on cognitive function and mental health. Studies have found that the gut microbiome can produce neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, which are involved in regulating mood and cognition. The microbiome can also influence the immune system and inflammation, which have been linked to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases.

The gut-brain axis: The gut and the brain are connected by a complex network of neurons and other signaling molecules known as the gut-brain axis. This axis allows the gut and the brain to communicate with each other, and it plays a crucial role in regulating many physiological functions, including digestion, mood, and cognition. For example, signals from the gut can influence brain activity, and vice versa.

Inflammation: Chronic inflammation has been linked to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. The gut is a major site of inflammation in the body, and imbalances in the gut microbiome or chronic gut inflammation may contribute to systemic inflammation and cognitive dysfunction.

Diet: The food we eat can have a significant impact on the gut microbiome and gut health. A diet that is high in processed foods, sugar, and saturated fat has been shown to negatively impact the gut microbiome and increase the risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases. On the other hand, a diet that is rich in whole foods, fiber, and healthy fats can support a healthy gut microbiome and may help protect against cognitive decline.

Overall, there is growing evidence to suggest that the health of the gut is closely linked to cognitive function and mental health. By supporting gut health through diet and lifestyle changes, it may be possible to improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases.