Mental Health Educator Stephanie McNeal joined the Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about the importance of unplugging.

From taking a technology break to spending time in nature and connecting with others, McNeal discussed how unplugging is good for your overall health.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



