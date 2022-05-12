There’s a public speaking program in Tampa called Rock The Talk that teaches kids not to be afraid to share their passion and how to let their voice be heard.



After taking the course 11-year old St. Petersburg student, Livie Bond, is now going to Nationals for the Optimist Oratorical Competition in St. Louis, Missouri this summer.



Livie joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with the importance of learning good communication skills, even when you are a kid!

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



