The Importance of Having a Mentor

Renowned business coach and author of the soon to be released book “Do the Impossible: Unlock Your Full Potential with the Power of Mindset”, Jason Drees joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how to rewire your mindset for growth in all aspects of your life.

