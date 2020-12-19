The Human Society of Tampa Bay sees continued uptick in pet adoptions throughout the pandemic

The Human Society of Tampa Bay is still seeing a major uptick in pet adoptions throughout the pandemic. 

In fact, the new state-of-the-art facility in Tampa Bay is partnering with shelters across the country to help them get pets adopted.

Maria Matlack, the director of marketing at the Humane Society says with more people working from home, they have more time to raise animals. 

Matlack joined Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about this positive trend, and added that many people are reaching out to the Humane Society via social media and email to report the pets they have adopted are lifting spirits.  

Some see this as a positive light during the Covid-19 pandemic.

