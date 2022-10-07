During Hispanic Heritage Month, it’s so important to note that mental health resources and services have characteristically been under-resourced for the Hispanic Community.

Safe Harbor Counseling Institute seeks to change that by making services accessible in Spanish and English nationwide, along with decreasing the stigma in the Hispanic community.

Mental Health resources are available without shame to all people, particularly marginalized populations and children; highlighting this during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Aledia Murcia a psychologist with Safe Harbor Counseling Institute joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom with how her organization is working to bridge the divide between mental health and the hispanic community.

