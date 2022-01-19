The Healthy Habits of a Popular Stuntman

Khalil’ La’Marr Pickett portrayed Border Tribe Warrior in Avengers: Infinity War, Styler in the Luke Cage episode On and On, and Operator in The Punisher episode Roadhouse Blues.



He was also a stunt performer in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and a utility stunts performer in the Luke Cage episodes The Basement and On and On and The Punisher episode Roadhouse Blues, and a stunt double for Chadwick Boseman in Avengers: Endgame



La'Marr joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how he stays in such incredible shape!

