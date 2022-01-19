The Healthy Habits of a Popular Stuntman

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Khalil’ La’Marr Pickett portrayed Border Tribe Warrior in Avengers: Infinity War, Styler in the Luke Cage episode On and On, and Operator in The Punisher episode Roadhouse Blues.

He was also a stunt performer in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and a utility stunts performer in the Luke Cage episodes The Basement and On and On and The Punisher episode Roadhouse Blues, and a stunt double for Chadwick Boseman in Avengers: Endgame

La’Marr joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how he stays in such incredible shape!

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

i

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss