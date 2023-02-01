Changes in your body’s pH balance could lead to a range of symptoms caused by the underlying condition that is disrupting your body’s pH balance.



Muscle cramps, weakness, seizures, irregular heartbeat and even an altered mental state could be related pH imbalance.



Cathleen L. Gerenger a Chiropractor and Acupuncturist from RaJeunir Wellness joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how using simple, cost-effect, easy to find test strips, will help you monitor your health daily.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



