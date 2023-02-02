The founder of Lullabies by Lisa Darling, Lisa Darling joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the healing power of lullabies.



AJN The American Journal of Nursing, found live-music therapies helped the premature infants self-regulate and had beneficial therapeutic qualities.



Darling said music therapy is also commonly used for end-of-life patients.



