The impact horses have on physical rehabilitation to many is nothing short of miraculous.



The bond between the horse and someone struggling with disabilities and grow beyond human belief.



Lisa Michelangelo, MPT, a Physical therapist, and the director of Emerald M Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc., and Marissa Hawley, BSW, USMC, a Social Worker and United States Marine Corp Veteran join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share the incredible benefits of equine assisted therapies.



The therapy is called, hippotherapy, and refers to how occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech-language pathology professionals use evidence-based practice and clinical reasoning in the purposeful manipulation of equine movement as a therapy tool to engage sensory, neuromotor and cognitive systems to promote functional outcomes.

