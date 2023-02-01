Flower Essence Alchemist Heather Radke the founder of Heather Radke Holistics joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how Flower Essence Elixirs help people heal.



Radke said “Flower essences can help you rediscover the truth of who you are, they’re gentle and effective in bringing out of balance emotions back into alignment.”



She went on to say, “They don’t have any contraindications. You can use them for adults, children and pets.”



