Functional medicine is growing in popularity. It’s an approach to healthcare that focuses on the underlying causes of disease, rather than just treating the symptoms.

Functional medicine doctors use a patient-centered approach to care, taking into account the unique genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors that contribute to a person’s health.

Lisa Saff Koche, MD, a Triple Board-Certified Physician, Functional Medicine and Longevity Expert, and Quantum Energy Practitioner, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom

In recent years, there has been a growing popularity of this health trend that that prioritizes prevention, empowerment, and personalized treatment.

