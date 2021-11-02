The “Great Resignation” | Why Americans are walking off the job

It’s being called the “great resignation.” A record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August and even more people are thinking about it, (according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics).

At the same time, there are a record number of people starting new businesses. The number of applications to start a new business grew 24% over last year to 4.3 million, the most on record by far. (US STAT.)

Entrepreneur Coach Bri Seeley joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to talk about the mental health side of business ownership and has tips for maintaining your mental health while running a business.

