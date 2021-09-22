The Godfather of Ghostwriting helps “Bloom” celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Eli González known as The Godfather of Ghostwriting joins Gayle Guyardo the host of  the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share his incredible journey as a writer.

He was the senior ghostwriter for a large publicly traded company, became a freelance writer and grew his passion into a 7-person publishing company called The Ghost Publishing.

González has ghostwritten 85 books, many best sellers and 2 of those books are in the process of being converted into movies.

He is also the Founder and President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas County.

