The Godfather of Ghostwriting helps “Bloom” celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Eli González known as The Godfather of Ghostwriting joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share his incredible journey as a writer.

He was the senior ghostwriter for a large publicly traded company, became a freelance writer and grew his passion into a 7-person publishing company called The Ghost Publishing.

González has ghostwritten 85 books, many best sellers and 2 of those books are in the process of being converted into movies.

He is also the Founder and President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas County.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.