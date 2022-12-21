Healthcare is always changing and innovating.

The Dean of USF Health’s Taneja College of Pharmacy, Dr. Kevin Sneed, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to map out what he thinks future pharmacies should look like.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.