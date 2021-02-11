The Food That Built America now on History Channel

For generations of Americans, food entrepreneurs like James Kraft, Milton Hershey, the Swanson family, and the McDonald brothers have literally been household names, but you don’t know their stories. Before they were brands, they were brilliant, sometimes ruthless visionaries who revolutionized food and changed the landscape of America forever. This series turns the lens on an iconic selection of bold pioneers behind such iconic foods as Oreo, Cheetos, pizza, and more.

TV Personality, culinary traveler, cook, and author Adam Richman joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with more on The Food That Built America now airing on the History Channel.