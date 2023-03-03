In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Sue Harrell, AKA “Strawberry Sue”, joined Bloom Host, Gayle Guyardo, with a delicious recipe ahead of the iconic Florida Strawberry Festival happening March 2 through March 12 in Plant City.

Florida Strawberry Cobbler

Ingredients:

• 16 oz strawberries

• 1 cup plus 1 tbsp sugar

• 1 stick butter

• 1 cup flour

• 1 cup milk

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Bring your Florida strawberries to room temperature. Wash, drain, and remove the caps. Slice strawberries and toss with 1 tbsp of sugar. Place the stick of butter in a 9×13″ baking dish, or, for a thicker cobbler, use a 8×8″ baking dish. Put the baking dish in the oven to melt the butter. In a medium bowl, combine the sugar, flour, milk, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth. Remove the baking dish from the oven and pour the cobbler base into the middle of the pan. Next, pour the prepared strawberries down the middle of the cobbler. Do not stir the mixture! Bake at 350°F for one hour. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious and easy treat!

