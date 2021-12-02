The FDA cleared DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System that minimizes hair loss from certain chemotherapy treatments could soon be covered by insurance

Breast cancer survivor Melanie Waxler joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share major news about the FDA cleared DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System which minimizes hair loss from certain chemotherapy treatments that could soon be covered by insurance.
The new classification enables reimbursement to cancer centers providing DigniCap to chemotherapy patients Dignitana, world leader in scalp cooling innovation, announces that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has reassigned payment for scalp cooling for Medicare claims filed using CPT code 0662T.
