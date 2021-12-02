The FDA cleared DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System that minimizes hair loss from certain chemotherapy treatments could soon be covered by insurance

(NEXSTAR) - Eddie Mekka, well-known for his role as Carmine, the 'Big Ragu' on "Laverne & Shirley," has died. He was 69.

Mekka passed away at his home in Newhall, Cali., on Saturday, his brother Warren Mekjian tells TMZ. A cause of death has not been shared. Mekjian says Mekka had recently been hospitalized for blood clots.