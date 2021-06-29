Top young chef, Madeline Zakarian, and the co-author of “The Family That Cooks Together,” joins Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom Kitchen with a healthy summer recipe.

Short Stack Turkey Club

By Madeline and Anna Zakarian | Serves 4

Ingredients:

½ cup mayonnaise, preferably Hellmann’s

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon minced garlic

8 slices white bread, lightly toasted

1 head Bibb lettuce

8 slices ripe tomato

8 slices thin bacon, cooked until crisp

12 slices thinly sliced oven-roasted turkey

Potato chips, for serving

Helpful Tools:

Serrated knife

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, herbs, and garlic.

2. Spread 1 tablespoon of the mayo mixture on one side of each slice of bread, crust to crust.

3. To build the sandwiches, layer the ingredients on four slices in the following order: Place one piece of lettuce, then two slices of tomato side by side, another piece of lettuce, two slices of bacon, and then finally, the turkey.

4. Top each sandwich with another slice of bread, mayo-side down. Cut the sandwiches in half with a serrated knife and serve with your favorite potato chips.

