Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton, aka My Fairy Godfathers, have been helping young girls and women with the” Gift of Beauty” since 2010. The Fairy Godfathers adopted the My Fairy Godfather Foundation to provide charitable services, financial support to young girls and women for beautification and lifestyle support. (The founders) love of fashion began in their early 20’s and now they share their talents by making other women feel beautiful.

Through opportunity, education, support, and a little sprinkle of everyday fun, Steven and Andrew help provide young girls and women who are trying to overcome adverse circumstances with a boost of confidence in the form of a beautiful gown.

Andrew Ashton joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how proceeds from their event will provide women right here in Tampa Bay struggling with cancer, domestic violence, and lifelong trauma find their confidence.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.