Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton, aka My Fairy Godfathers, have been helping young girls and women with the” Gift of Beauty” since 2010. The Fairy Godfathers adopted the My Fairy Godfather Foundation to provide charitable services, financial support to young girls and women for beautification and lifestyle support. (The founders) love of fashion began in their early 20’s and now they share their talents by making other women feel beautiful.

Through opportunity, education, support, and a little sprinkle of everyday fun, Steven and Andrew help provide young girls and women who are trying to overcome adverse circumstances with a boost of confidence in the form of a beautful gown.

Currently, the two are preparing for The Fairytale Ball, an annual fundraiser taking place at Armature Works on September 10th. Guests can enjoy dinner, drinks, and dancing while supporting young women in the local community. Proceeds provide women right here in Tampa Bay struggling with cancer, domestic violence, and lifelong trauma find their confidence.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.