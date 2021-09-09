The Essential Oils Apothecary| Help Heal Your Body from Chronic Disease and Conditions

Dr. Eric and Sabrina Ann Zielinski share more than 150 research-backed and easy-to-prepare topical recipes, capsule remedies, and diffusions that work to combat the root causes of all disease: stress, anxiety, and systemic inflammation, in their new book; The Essential Oils Apothecary The Essential Oils Apothecary: Advanced Strategies and Protocols for Chronic Disease and Conditions.

The book share how you can use oils from more than 70 aromatic plants—from copaiba and lemongrass to turmeric and ylang ylang.



The Zielinkis’ join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to talk about essential oils and your health, and the couple shares easy DIY essential oil tricks you can try at home.



