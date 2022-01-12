Thara Natalie Prashad, a health coach from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to sharing diet hacks you can easily do to start 2022 off on the right foot.
Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.
You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.
The Do’s and Dont’s of Dieting in 2022
Thara Natalie Prashad, a health coach from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to sharing diet hacks you can easily do to start 2022 off on the right foot.