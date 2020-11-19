The Doctor’s Skin Care Regimen

Beautiful skin is as much about how we care for it as what we eat to take care of ourselves. Dr. Anne Hermann shares her personal skin care secrets with Bloom host Gayle Guyardo.

Dr. Hermann and her staff have implemented rigorous safety procedures for procedures and Covid 19 to insure safety for patients and her team, while providing state of the art aesthetic treatments.

Visit doctorhermann.com

Call today and mention keyword BLOOM to receive 25% off your skin care purchase.

St Petersburg location: 727-278-3992 Tampa location: 813-902-9559

(offer may not be combined with any other promotion, offer expires November 30, 2020)