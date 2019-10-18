The Doctor is in: Understanding Anaphylaxis

Pet Living Expert, Kristen Levine visits BLOOM to bring awareness to a great program for kittens and cat lovers. WORLD’S BEST CAT LITTER™ is making it easy (and free) for you to help donate up to ONE MILLION pounds of litter to cats in need through their GiveLitter™ program.

All you have to do is share the hashtag #giveacrap on your social media, along with a picture of your cat. For every post, we’ll donate one pound of litter to one of their shelter partners.