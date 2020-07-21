The Doctor Is In: Healthy Hearing

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Starbucks barista spit in officers’ drinks, New Jersey police say
Pasco County Schools superintendent recommends delaying the start of 2020 school year
Lingering Deep Moisture Wednesday
Video
Pinellas County Schools superintendent to recommend delaying start of school
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
‘We have a definitive answer’: Hillsborough HS football coach responds to delayed season start
Video
Top Stories
Your Health Matters: Latinos are struggling with mental health amid COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Couple reunited at nursing home after 7 months apart during pandemic
Video
Naked Farmer brings farm-fresh food to Tampa
Video
Second stimulus: GOP relief bill includes second round of ‘direct payments,’ McConnell says
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Higher rain chances with tropical moisture arriving
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
COVID-19 tests hard to get in some Tampa Bay counties
Top Stories
Florida nurse on state’s rising coronavirus cases: ‘Sometimes just feels like you can’t win’
Video
Top Stories
St. Petersburg man stuck without driveway and in middle of government red tape
Video
News Channel 8 to launch Hispanic health initiative – ‘Your Health Matters’
Florida unemployment claims surge, some federal benefits soon to expire
Video
Veterans sue VA to force benefits and coverage for herbicide exposure
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
‘We have a definitive answer’: Hillsborough HS football coach responds to delayed season start
Video
Top Stories
Polk County Public Schools postpones start of athletics
Hillsborough Co. Superintendent pushes back start date for athletics amid coronavirus concerns
FHSAA votes to start fall sports on July 27
Lightning coach on scrimmage: ‘They wanted to win and they competed hard’
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Substitute teachers concerned about returning to class during pandemic
Top Stories
President Trump holds Tuesday coronavirus briefing
Video
Your Health Matters: Latinos are struggling with mental health amid COVID-19
Video
BayCare to open additional COVID-19 drive-thru test site in Polk County
Melania Trump surprises first responders with lunch made by White House chefs
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
The Doctor Is In: Healthy Hearing
Bloom
Posted:
Jul 21, 2020 / 06:56 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 21, 2020 / 06:56 PM EDT
K. Paul Boyev, MD discusses healthy hearing with Bloom guest host Gayle Guyardo.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Florida coronavirus: State records highest daily increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Video
Lakeland mother of 3 shot and killed while home with kids, police say
Gallery
Judd: 3 close friends ‘massacred’ during fishing trip in Frostproof
Video
Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better
Video
28-year-old Sarasota County man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket
$30K reward in Polk County fishing trip ‘massacre’
Video
Watch: 21-year-old faces 9 charges after opening fire in Tampa parking lot
Video
Pinellas County Schools superintendent to recommend delaying start of school
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
34 Tampa Bay locations where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’
Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking
Florida can stop ex-felons from voting if fines go unpaid, Supreme Court decides
Tampa Bay schools reopening: Here’s the plan for your child’s district
California Closets Home Office Makeover Contest
More Don't Miss