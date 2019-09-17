Breaking News
Tropical Storm Imelda forms near Texas, TS Jerry expected to form soon
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

The Doctor Is In: Flesh Eating Bacteria

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

Dermatologist Dr. Seth Forman discusses Flesh Eating Bacteria with BLOOM host Carissa Galloway.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss