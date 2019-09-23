The Doctor is In: Dealing with Teen Acne

Marko Cheseto is the picture of resilience. Marko left Kenya to attend college in Alaska on a running scholarship. Then one fateful day following his cousin's death by suicide, Marko spent 56 hours in the Alaskan Wilderness. When we emerged, his shoes were frozen to his feet and both feet had to be amputated. Marko found a renewed passion to run and in 2018 he ran his first marathon. He ran the 2019 Boston Marathon and earned the world record for double amputees.