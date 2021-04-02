The Dessert Diva makes Carrot Patch Cake just in tme for Easter

Dessert Diva, Danette Randall, joins Gayle Guyardo in the BLOOM Kitchen to make a delicious Carrot Patch Cake.

CARROT PATCH CAKE

2 cups whole wheat flour ( or all purpose)

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp cloves

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup sour cream

2 eggs (room temp)

3-4 bananas peeled and mashed in bowl ( 3 if small, 4 if larger- I used 4)

1 cup shredded carrots ( approx. 1 1/2 large carrots)

1 cup toasted walnuts ( place on baking pan in 350 oven for 5-8 minutes)

Preheat oven to 350

Spray a 9×5 inch loaf pan with nonstick spray ( or use butter)

Mix the flour, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Set aside.

In large bowl, cream butter, brown sugar and sour cream with hand mixer or large fork (or wooden spoon) Add in eggs, and combine well.

Add in the flour mixture, and stir until just combined, then stir in mashed bananas and carrots. Fold in 3/4 cup of the walnuts, reserving the remaining 1/4 cup for the topping (you can use more walnuts if you like)

Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 50-55 minutes until center is set, and toothpick inserted comes out clean ( it can have a tad bit on it, it will cook a few minutes as it cools)

Let cool in pan. When cake has cooled off , take out of pan, and place on serving platter or cute Easter platter. Frost the top. Top with extra walnuts, and white chocolate dipped strawberries if desired. Slice and ENJOY!

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

4 OZ cream cheese (room temp)

4 tbls. Unsalted butter (room temp)

2 tbls powdered sugar

¼ tsp almond extract

Mix all ingredients until desired consistency. If you need to thin it out a bit, use a little milk.

For strawberries that look like carrots- cut a large strawberry in half, lengthwise, leaving the green top in tact. Dip in melted white chocolate that has been colored with orange food coloring. Place on parchment paper until set, then place on top and around carrot CAKE for a cute set up. I used about 5 strawberries, and about ½ cup white chocolate chips melted. You can go crazier with the strawberries if you want more surrounding cake.