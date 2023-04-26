Summer Moon, DO, FAAD, Board-certified Dermatologist at Bay Dermatology joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the importance of sun safety and regular skin checks for Floridians and to demonstrate the innovative The DermTech Melanoma test that uses a non-invasive Smart Sticker™ to help enhance melanoma detection. For more information about DermTech and the DermTech Melanoma Test, please visit dermtech.com.

