The Dangers of Living Near Black Mold

Wendy Stevens who is dealing with major health issues linked to living near black mold joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom alongside certified cardiologist, Dr. Jack Wolfson, about what can happen if you are exposed to the dangerous fungus.



Common symptoms are headaches, chronic fatigue, eye infections, fever, irritation to the mucous membranes of the nose, throat and mouth, rashes, sneezing, and persistent coughing. More severe symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, and bleeding in the nose and lungs may occur in case of high exposure or an allergic reaction.

