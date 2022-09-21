Michael Sore, MD, Medical Director for Riverside Recovery of Tampa joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom along with guest co-host Adam Jablin to discuss the dangers of fentanyl. For more information visit rrtampa.com

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.