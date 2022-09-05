The CoolCat Cooler, the world’s first battery-powered, mobile beverage dispenser designed to make the best of times, even cooler.

Father – Son duo Ben and Max Rizzo, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom to talk about their invention.

“Unlike traditional beverage coolers that require awkward tipping, a second person assist or placement on a table, the Cool Cat’s patent pending battery operated pump system allows to the user to simply…Fill, Chill, Press & Pour!

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



