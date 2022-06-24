Social media can provide benefits for individuals by keeping connected with others and networking.



However, it poses negative consequences to those that frequent social media

with symptoms including lower self-esteem levels, decreased confidence, increased anxiety, and body dysmorphia.



Emily Tripp, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with McNulty Counseling and Wellness joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with the warning signs that social media is becoming a problem in your life.



