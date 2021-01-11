The CEO Soak is the new Ice Bucket Challenge

The Ice Bucket Challenge will go down as one of the top campaigns and fundraisers in the history of charitable organizations.

It truly helped raise awareness and funding for the fight against ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Some people refer to it as Lou Gehrig’s disease, after the popular baseball player who was diagnosed with ALS.

The President and CEO of The ALS Association, Florida Chapter joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about The CEO Soak  and why this campaign rolling out in Tampa Bay is so important to fight to cure ALS.

