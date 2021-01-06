“The Case For Keto” breaks down the science behind a ketogenic diet

The best-selling author of “Why We Get Fat” and “The Case Against Sugar” reveals why the established rules about eating healthy might be the wrong approach to weight loss for millions of people, and how low-carbohydrate, high-fat/ketogenic diets can help so many of us achieve and maintain a healthy weight for life.

Based on twenty years of investigative reporting and interviews with 100 practicing physicians who embrace the keto lifetstyle as the best prescription for their patients’ health, Gary Taubes’s book puts the ketogenic diet movement in the necessary historical and scientific perspective.

Taubes joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about what he believes are vital misconceptions in how we’ve come to think about obesity and diet and uses the collected clinical experience of the medical community to provide essential practical advice.