Maren Locke, MD “The Budget Dermatologist” joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with 5 Budget Skincare Tips:

1. Tip #1 Save on cleansers and moisturizers

2. Ditch the Eye cream

3. Use “dual-function” products

4. Simplify your skincare routine

5. Ditch the magnifying mirror.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



