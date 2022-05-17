Experts say one of the best ways to strengthen your relationships is by being present.



The author of No Perfect Love, Dr. Alyson Nerenberg, Psy.D., CSAT-S. Dr. Alyson Nerenberg who is a nationally known licensed psychologist with a combined 25 years of clinical expertise, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways to strengthen relationships.



Dr. Nerenberg told Guyardo, “Perfect couples do not exist; nor do perfect families. Yet, in our photoshopped, Instagrammable world where we only present flawless versions of ourselves, we can easily be tricked into believing that they do”.



She went on to say “whether we are willing to admit it or not, every one of us experiences challenges in our relationships.”

